ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ASE Technology worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

