ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,800 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,872.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

