Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

