Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

ASPU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 514,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,415. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

