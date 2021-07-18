AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AMK opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

