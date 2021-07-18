Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.98, but opened at $90.88. Autoliv shares last traded at $91.31, with a volume of 14,455 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Autoliv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

