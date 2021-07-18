Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $350,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

