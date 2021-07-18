Automata Network Price Hits $0.42 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and $20.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

