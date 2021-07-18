Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $0.87 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 858.86% and a negative return on equity of 249.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
About Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.
