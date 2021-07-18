AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $224.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $225.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.64. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $318,045.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

