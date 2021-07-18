Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,761 shares of company stock worth $4,573,544 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.