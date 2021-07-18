Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.