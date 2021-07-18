AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

AXAHY opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

