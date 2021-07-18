AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.