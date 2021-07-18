Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $3,814,167.89 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 30,433 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,814,167.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $173.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 0.51. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

