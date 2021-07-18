Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYLA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

AYLA stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. Analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

