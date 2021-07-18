Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,558 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $4.24 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

