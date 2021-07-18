Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €31.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

FRA EVK opened at €29.21 ($34.36) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

