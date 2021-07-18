BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,007,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

