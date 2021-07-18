Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 81.3% in June

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

