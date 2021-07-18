Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 258,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 552,485 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $5,262,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSMX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

