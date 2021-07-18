Bank of Montreal Can Has $107,000 Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.55 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

