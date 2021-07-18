Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $772,000.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

