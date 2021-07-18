Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,591 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

