Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,261 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Codexis were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,098,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $8,405,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.70 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.