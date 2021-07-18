Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,011 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

