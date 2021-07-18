Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.74 Million Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.