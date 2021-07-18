Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 273,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

