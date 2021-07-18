Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 676,601 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 240,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $11.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

