Barclays Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.26.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.45 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

