Barclays Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.26.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.45 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.67.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
