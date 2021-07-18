Barclays Initiates Coverage on thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

TKAMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

