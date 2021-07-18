Barclays PLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Movado Group worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $29.19 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

MOV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.