Barclays PLC Buys 12,981 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 286.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of BioLife Solutions worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,566 shares of company stock worth $7,582,128 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BLFS stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.