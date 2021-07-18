Barclays PLC Buys 7,968 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of FutureFuel worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

