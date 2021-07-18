Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $127.79 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.