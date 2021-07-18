Barclays PLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $589.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

