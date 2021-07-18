Barclays PLC Increases Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nautilus by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nautilus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nautilus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

