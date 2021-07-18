Barclays PLC Raises Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCRN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $582.38 million, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

