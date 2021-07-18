Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

