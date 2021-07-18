Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 698.80 ($9.13). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 687.40 ($8.98), with a volume of 2,735,223 shares.

BDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.57.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

