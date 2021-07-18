Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $527,878.72 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $527,878.72 and approximately $15,997.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 552,123 coins and its circulating supply is 386,710 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

