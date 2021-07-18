Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Acquires $20,725.20 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Russell Barrans purchased 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,725.20.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 2,051,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

