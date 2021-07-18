Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 36,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,072. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

