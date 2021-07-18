Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.16.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

