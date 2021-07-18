BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $78,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.