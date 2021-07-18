BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.68.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

