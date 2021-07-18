Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 436 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

