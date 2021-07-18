Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.