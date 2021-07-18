Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

