Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

